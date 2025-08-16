Kelsey Plum addresses her shot at Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Plum cleaned up the awkward comments she made about Caitlin Clark and her entourage at WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The Los Angeles Sparks guard appeared on Sue Bird’s “Bird’s Eye View” podcast to address a comment she made about the united front players showed by wearing T-shirts demanding that they be paid what they are owed. Plum later said the players had made a collective decision to wear the shirts, but that “zero members of Team Clark were present for that.”

Plum said she had been trying to joke that Clark was hungover, but so was everyone else.

“I made a bad joke. I made a really bad joke,” Plum admitted. “I should’ve known it was a way more serious moment than a typical All-Star Game. I went into that press conference very happy-to-lucky, we won. Had a great weekend, and then questions came in about CBA, this, this, this.

“Honestly, I was like, hey, team Clark didn’t make it to the meeting either! I was making a joke that they were hungover even though our team nickname was hungover. Obviously, we’re all on the same page. We all wore the shirts. We’re all unified.”

Plum’s joke lacked context, and many took it as a shot at Clark and her team for overshadowing the rest of the players. Plum correctly notes that she probably should have avoided an attempt at humor when discussing a subject that was so important to the players.

Ultimately, Plum’s comment was taken as further evidence that Clark’s fellow players resent her. Even if that is not the case, it is easy to see why people felt that way.