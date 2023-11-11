Kendrick Perkins got graphic when talking about Luka Doncic on ESPN

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has dominated the Las Angeles Clippers throughout his career and that reality is not lost on ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

On Friday night, the trend continued as Doncic put up 44 points and was +32 in a 144-126 victory over the Clippers. The final score did not indicate just how overmatched Los Angeles was or just how badly Doncic had wiped the floor with his opponents.

In an effort to better outline Doncic’s ownership of the Clippers, Perkins took things to a whole new level.

During halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game, the ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew broke down highlights of the Maverick’s win and Perkins went off the rails while attempting to explain what it’s like for the Clippers to take on Doncic.

Kendrick Perkins took off his belt and whooped his chair to illustrate what Luka Doncic does to the Clipperspic.twitter.com/iaC7voHLlf — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 11, 2023

“Didn’t I tell you? You got a hard head, huh?” Perkins said after removing his belt and beginning to smack the chair with it. “Didn’t I tell you, every time you play against me, to strap your shoes up? Didn’t I tell you?

“That’s what Luka Doncic does to the Clippers every single time.”

Ah, the old fashioned belting. A distant but vivid memory for any misbehaving kid who grew up in the 1980s.

As hilariously outlandish as Perkins’ display was, it’s a fairly accurate representation of the “rivalry” between Doncic and the Clippers. In 16 career games against Los Angeles, Doncic averages 33.0 points (.499 FG%), 8.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists. The 33 points per game is the second-highest for Doncic against any other NBA team (35.7 against Detroit).

Doncic has also scored 528 career points against the Clippers, which is his highest total against any opponent.

The Mavericks and Clippers will play again on Saturday, November 25 in Los Angeles, so someone tell Kendrick Perkins to get another designer belt ready to put in some work.