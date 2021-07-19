Kevin Durant hits back at notion he was ‘jealous’ of Warriors teammates

Kevin Durant is known for his sensitivity to criticism and his affinity for interacting with the public on social media, in addition to his great basketball skills. On Friday, he did what he does best off the court — talk about criticism via social media.

Durant was on Twitter Spaces and pushed back at the notion that he was “jealous” of his teammates when he was with the Golden State Warriors.

“Show me any indication of me ever being pissed off about not getting no love in the arena. Ever,” Durant said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. “Any video of me getting pissed? Have you seen that from me? Or did you hear that through a bunch of narratives being created? Like, ‘I hate my teammates. Or ‘I’m jealous.’ Or I didn’t get enough fan love.’ What? I saw my jersey all around that arena.

“Everywhere I went in the Bay Area, people showed me love. I never talked about that. So where did that come from?” he asked.

Durant stayed with Golden State for three years, winning two championships, before leaving for Brooklyn. There was a prevailing narrative suggesting that Durant never felt like a true Warrior and was somewhat of an outsider on the team. There was even one reporter who said Durant was sensitive over Warriors fans favoring Steph Curry over him.

Was that storyline accurate or manufactured? Durant seems to believe the latter was the case. Regardless, many still feel it was cheap of him to join the Warriors for a few championships before going elsewhere. Some people are still holding it against him.