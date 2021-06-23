Scottie Pippen has harsh comments for Kevin Durant

Scottie Pippen had some harsh comments for Kevin Durant during a recent interview.

Pippen spoke with Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill to promote Digits Bourbon. Pippen complimented Durant on the former MVP’s game, but said he falls short of surpassing LeBron James.

“Surpassing LeBron James takes a little bit more than an individual effort,” Pippen said. “LeBron James is a complete team player who understands team and winning.

“Has (Durant) gotten to that level yet? He went home (in the playoffs) … I think he still has some learning to do in terms of what it takes to will a team to victory.”

Pippen still gave Durant credit for standing out for the Brooklyn Nets as they dealt with injuries. But despite some of Durant’s heroics, Pippen thinks the two-time champion needs to do more.

Pippen has been a huge LeBron James fan for a long time. So it’s probably not too surprising that he is hesitant to rank another player over James. Still, this can serve as some fuel for Durant to continue working on his game.