Kevin Durant gives response to Anthony Edwards’ trash talk

Kevin Durant is offering his response after effectively being told by Anthony Edwards, “The future is now, old man.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard Edwards was the star of Saturday’s Game 1 against Durant and the Phoenix Suns. He finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as the Timberwolves fried the Suns by the final of 120-95.

After hitting one particularly cold three-pointer in Durant’s face during the second half, Edwards pranced back up the floor talking trash at Durant, sending the Internet into a frenzy. You can see the video here.

The former MVP Durant got asked about Edwards’ trash talk after the game.

“Yeah, it’s just basketball,” said Durant, per Suns writer Gerald Bourguet. “Not even playoffs, it’s just hoop. You get hot, you make shots, you make tough shots, you’re gonna feel excited about yourself. So it’s on me to keep coming back.”

At 35 years old, Durant has seen a lot during his time in the league and knows that he will have plenty of opportunity to respond over the course of the seven-game series against the Timberwolves. But that was still a pretty cool moment to see from a young, confident, up-and-coming superstar like the 22-year-old Edwards. It was especially so since Durant is usually seen as the master of trash talk.