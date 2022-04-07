Kevin Durant had savage moment with young Knicks fans before game

Kevin Durant shows no mercy to New York Knicks fans, no matter their age.

The Brooklyn Nets star Durant had a savage moment with some young fans in Knicks jerseys who were calling out to him before Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden. Durant walked over to the fans, who couldn’t have been more than four or five years old, and fist-bumped them. He then said, “Take those jerseys off,” and walked away.

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant tells Young Knicks fans who the real team in New York is 😂 #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/EtvNsDjxpf — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) April 6, 2022

Wednesday’s game marked the fourth meeting between the Knicks and the Nets this season, and the first one in which Durant and Kyrie Irving played together at Madison Square Garden. While the Nets won the first three meetings, the Knicks got out to a 17-point first-half lead on Wednesday.

Durant has proven time and time again that he does not care for the Knicks faithful and even took a public swipe at them several weeks ago. He clearly wants to make sure that those kids don’t get their minds poisoned from a young age by rooting for the Knicks.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports