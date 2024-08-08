Kevin Durant is latest USA Basketball star to have viral photo with Suni Lee

Suni Lee apparently has multiple fans on the USA Basketball team.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant became the latest USA Basketball player to pose for a viral photo this week with the American gymnast Lee at the Paris Olympics. The height difference between the 6-foot-11 Durant and the 5-foot-0 Lee was quite significant.

Check it out.

Kevin Durant linked up with Team USA Gymnast Suni Lee in Paris (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/Zeq4pbZ3dC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 7, 2024

The meet-up comes just days after Lee, who finished the Paris Games with three medals (including gold in the team competition), posed for a picture with Durant’s Suns and USA Basketball teammate Devin Booker too. The height difference in that photo was still sizable but not nearly as great.

Durant is a big fan of USA Gymnastics in his own right though. Earlier in the Olympics, Durant made the headlines with his great compliment for Lee’s teammate Simone Biles.