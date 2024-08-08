 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 7, 2024

Kevin Durant is latest USA Basketball star to have viral photo with Suni Lee

August 7, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kevin Durant during warmups

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Suni Lee apparently has multiple fans on the USA Basketball team.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant became the latest USA Basketball player to pose for a viral photo this week with the American gymnast Lee at the Paris Olympics. The height difference between the 6-foot-11 Durant and the 5-foot-0 Lee was quite significant.

Check it out.

The meet-up comes just days after Lee, who finished the Paris Games with three medals (including gold in the team competition), posed for a picture with Durant’s Suns and USA Basketball teammate Devin Booker too. The height difference in that photo was still sizable but not nearly as great.

Durant is a big fan of USA Gymnastics in his own right though. Earlier in the Olympics, Durant made the headlines with his great compliment for Lee’s teammate Simone Biles.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsKevin DurantSuni Lee
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus