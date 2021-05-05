Kevin Love has interest in playing for Blazers

Kevin Love has a championship ring and over $200 million in career earnings. But one thing he is still missing is an opportunity to play at home.

In a recent appearance on Yahoo! Sports “Posted Up” with Chris Haynes, the Cleveland Cavaliers big man was asked if he was interested in going to the Portland Trail Blazers. Love grew up and attended high school in Lake Oswego, Ore.

“By the way, who wouldn’t want to play with Dame Lillard, first of all?” replied Love. “Dame is, he’s special. He’s amazing.

“I claim Portland,” the five-time All-Star went on. “People asked me where I’m from. I spent all my formative years, I grew up in Portland. People ask me where I was born, obviously I say LA. But Portland is always going to be a special place in my heart. Whether it be at the end of my career, whether it be in six months. Whatever it may be. If I was wearing a Portland jersey, that’s special, right? That’s playing at home.”

Love, 32, is in his seventh season with the Cavaliers and still has two more remaining on his contract after that. But he does not appear to be too happy where he is right now.

Love did reportedly want to get traded to the Blazers not long ago. It seems inevitable that Love will find his way to Portland before his career ends.