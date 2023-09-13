Sister sends threatening message to Kevin Porter Jr. following strangulation arrest

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is facing serious legal trouble after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Gondrezick’s sister appears to want to expedite the process of his punishment.

Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling Gondrezick in a New York City hotel room. Details surrounding the police’s response to the 6:45 a.m. distress call from Millenium Hotel can be found here.

Kalabrya Haskins, who is the sister of Gondrezick and widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, issued a threat against Porter Jr. on Tuesday. Haskins sent out the warning in an Instagram story post.

“Kevin Porter Jr. if you think you gone [sic] touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f–king days. Better hope and pray you’ll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble,” said Haskins in her post.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, Kysre Gondrezick's sister, has called out Kevin Porter Jr. (h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/2c85FMMYaY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 11, 2023

Haskins herself has been arrested in the past for her own acts of violence against her late husband.

It’s also not the first time Porter Jr. has been arrested over a physical altercation with a woman. The Rockets guard has been involved in several issues off the court throughout his basketball career.

Porter Jr. played in 59 games for the Rockets last season. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in his fourth NBA season.