Khris Middleton undergoes concerning double surgeries

Khris Middleton has a little bit more than three months before the start of next season, and he may need all of it to recover.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Milwaukee Bucks star Middleton has undergone arthroscopic surgeries on both of his ankles this offseason. Charania describes them as “clean-up procedures to fix lingering issues” and adds that Middleton has already started “light” on-court work and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The three-time All-Star Middleton dealt with a lingering left ankle sprain last February that cost him over a month of the season. Middleton then sprained his right ankle during Milwaukee’s first-round defeat to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs but played through the injury.

While the prognosis on Middleton sounds optimistic, getting arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles in the same offseason is a big concern, especially since Middleton is about to turn 33 years old. Middleton is often injured too (playing in just 33 games during the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee issue) and has seen his scoring averages go down from over 20 points per game previously to 15.1 points per game over the last two seasons combined.

In addition to Middleton, Milwaukee’s core around Giannis Antetokounmpo (who will soon be turning 30 himself) is getting very old. Damian Lillard is now 34, and Brook Lopez is 36. While the Bucks did just get younger with a smart signing in free agency, they will have a lot riding next season on Middleton’s ability to bounce back from his double surgeries here.