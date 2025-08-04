Kings’ effort to trade for Jonathan Kuminga hits another snag

The Sacramento Kings’ hopes of trading for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga appear to be fading quickly, as they face another holdup in potential negotiations with the Golden State Warriors.

Sam Amick of The Athletic noted Monday that the Warriors would have to move Moses Moody or Buddy Hield as part of any sign-and-trade deal with Sacramento, and Golden State has no interest in doing so. The Warriors continue to behave as if Kuminga will still be with the team when the season starts.

A quick (and belated) follow-up on the Jonathan Kuminga reporting from Friday: Anyone saying the first-round pick protections are the only obstacle to a Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade is wrong, as I'm told Golden State really doesn't want to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 4, 2025

The Kings had tried to package Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick to tempt the Warriors into trading Kuminga, but the two sides hit an impasse over those pick protections. That alone was a huge stumbling block to any trade.

The Warriors have a $7.9 million qualifying offer on the table for Kuminga, and retain the right to match any contract offered to him. Extension talks have not yet gone anywhere between the two sides.

Kuminga’s role with Golden State has wildly fluctuated, and there has been chatter about a poor relationship with coach Steve Kerr. Even if that were true, the Warriors would not want to lose Kuminga for nothing, and clearly believe he has significant value as a trade chip that they do not plan to relinquish easily.