Klay Thompson reveals his hilarious way of getting out of shooting slumps

Klay Thompson continues to be one big meme in the body of an NBA player.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson revealed his funny go-to method for shaking shooting slumps. Thompson said that he goes onto YouTube and watches the highlights of some of the big games he had in the past, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

The five-time All-Star added that he just used his strategy again on Monday, saying with a smile that his go-to YouTube video is “Game 6 Klay.”

For the unacquainted, “Game 6 Klay” is one of basketball’s most iconic superheroes. His origin story came back in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder when Thompson scored 41 points on 11 threes to avoid elimination. Since then, “Game 6 Klay” has often returned to rescue the Warriors when they are in need, including an appearance during this year’s playoffs.

Right now though, Thompson needs all the help he can get. Through the first two games of the Finals against the Boston Celtics, Thompson has shot just 10-for-33 (30.3 percent) from the floor and 4-for-15 (26.7 percent) from deep. Fortunately for Thompson, we know for a fact that he has the elite amount of confidence needed to break out of this shooting slump.