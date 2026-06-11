Knicks fans refused to leave Madison Square Garden after Game 4 win

New York Knicks fans took living in the moment to another level after stunning the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The home crowd refused to leave the moment at all.

The Knicks audience rode the wildest roller coaster of emotions imaginable on Wednesday while inside Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The home team trailed by as many as 29 points before clawing its way back to a 107-106 win, completing the largest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals.

The celebration commenced the moment the final buzzer sounded. With the Knicks just one win away from an NBA championship, the fans did not want it to end. The “World’s Most Famous Arena” remained packed well after the game had ended.

MSG remains packed well after the game as Knicks fans celebrate the biggest comeback in Finals history.pic.twitter.com/50bXxv81my — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 11, 2026

The celebrity Knicks fans were also out on the court to congratulate their Game 4 heroes.

Timothée Chalamet CANNOT BELIEVE the Knicks pulled off the comeback 😱 pic.twitter.com/CiMOFz7bxC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Mariska Hargitay was going CRAZY ALL NIGHT and shared a moment with OG Anunoby after his INCREDIBLE game-winning play! pic.twitter.com/r4TXmpaKeL — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) June 11, 2026

It’s possible some fans stuck around for safety reasons, as the surrounding areas turned chaotic in the wake of the Game 4 win.

The astronomically high ticket prices for the Knicks’ first two home games in the NBA Finals became a huge talking point heading into Games 3 and 4. While players themselves condemned the team’s pricing strategy, there definitely wasn’t a single Knicks fan in the building on Wednesday who felt the ticket wasn’t worth the money.