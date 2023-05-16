Kwame Brown coins new nickname for Ja Morant over gun videos

Ja Morant has faced a nonstop stream of criticism in the wake of his latest off-court misstep, and one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history has coined a new nickname for the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown shared a lengthy rant on social media Sunday night in which he unloaded on Morant over the latest video that showed Morant waved a gun around. Morant and his friend were listening to rapper NBA YoungBoy at the time. Brown said Morant should be known as “NBA Dumb Boy.”

“Instead of you being in your house, buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bulls— apology and then show a gun on Instagram live. I’ve heard of NBA YoungBoy, but you NBA Dumb Boy,” Brown said. “You got to be the dumbest motherf—er in the league. You’ve got $231 million promised to you, and you want to be a f—ing thug?

“It’s OK for you to have a gun. You have a second amendment right to have a gun. But what the f— do you keep pulling it out menacing for? What is up with all this music you keep listening to? Is this music putting you in a trance, dumba– boy? This music is about to cost you your career.”

You can hear Brown’s full rant below, but be aware that the video contains inappropriate language:

Nah kwame brown went off on Ja Morant “I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA Dumb boy bc you got to be the stupidest mf in the league” pic.twitter.com/MrbogC9knh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 15, 2023

Keep in mind that Brown, whose career never took off after the Washington Wizards selected him first overall in 2001, has had numerous legal issues. He obviously feels nothing he did during his career was as dumb as what we have seen from Morant.

Numerous people inside and out of the NBA world have unloaded on Morant, and deservedly so. The 23-year-old somehow thought it was a good idea to flash a gun at a camera barely two months after he was suspended for doing something very similar.

Morant is facing a lengthy suspension this time as the NBA reviews the latest incident.