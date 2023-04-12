Kyle Kuzma escalates feud with former Wizards teammate

Kyle Kuzma really does not like one of his old teammates.

The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma has been feuding with ex-Wizards teammate Spencer Dinwiddie over the course of the year. It seemingly began after a January game between Washington and Dallas, Dinwiddie’s then-team. Dinwiddie accused the Wizards of being more focused on individual play instead of “winning basketball,” and that led to a shady response from Kuzma on Twitter.

Appearing this week on FanDuel TV, Dinwiddie, now on the Brooklyn Nets, lobbed more savage shots at Kuzma. You can see what Dinwiddie said here.

Kuzma then retired fire over Twitter in a major way. Calling him “Dins–ttie” (profanity edited by LBS), Kuzma ripped Dinwiddie for being “delusional.” He also clowned Dinwiddie for never winning anything in the NBA and for being carried by his teammates. Kuzma then made fun of Dinwiddie over Dinwiddie’s fondness for cryptocurrency and closed out his rant by saying “Go @sixers !!!” (Brooklyn’s opponent in the first round of the playoffs).

Here are a few of Kuzma’s tweets aimed at Dinwiddie.

Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy. — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

And last but not least! 6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* Enjoy the clicks! Go @sixers !!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

Kuzma and Dinwiddie were only teammates in Washington for half a season (the 2021-22 campaign). But during that brief stretch, reports emerged that Dinwiddie was unpopular in the Wizards’ locker room. Given what has since transpired, Kuzma was likely among those who did not care for Dinwiddie.