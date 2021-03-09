Kyle Lowry reportedly expects to be traded

Kyle Lowry has been the subject of trade rumors this season, and the veteran guard reportedly expects to be dealt.

Ryen Russillo said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that he’s heard Lowry has been telling everyone he is getting traded.

"The word on that one is that [Kyle Lowry] has been telling everybody for a month that he is getting traded." – Ryen Russillo

We saw a report last month saying that the Raptors were considering moving on from Lowry. The team is 17-19 and has lost most of their top players from their championship team. Now could very reasonably be the time to move on from Lowry, who turns 35 later this month. The trade deadline is on March 25.

Lowry is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists per game while making 40.3 percent of his threes. If Lowry does get traded, he reportedly has one Eastern Conference team in mind.

