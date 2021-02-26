Report: Kyle Lowry prefers trade to this contender

Kyle Lowry got his championship ring with the Toronto Raptors, and now he may be looking to win another one elsewhere in the Eastern Conference.

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported on Thursday that the veteran guard would like to land with the Philadelphia 76ers if the Raptors decide to trade him. Lowry attended Villanova University, just west of Philadelphia, and won the NBA title in 2019 with Sixers sharpshooter Danny Green.

Pompey also mentions the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers as two other possible trade destinations for Lowry. The Heat are the defending Eastern Conference champions, while the Clippers have two additional members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team in Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old Lowry is a beloved Raptor who has been on the team since 2012, making him their longest-tenured player. But he will be a free agent after the season and may no longer have the chance to contend on a sub-.500 Toronto team.

We have known for awhile that a trade could potentially happen. Now it sounds like Lowry is bracing himself for the possibility as well. That said though, Lowry may first need to settle his beef with this Sixers player.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0