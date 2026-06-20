Kyrie Irving reacts after allegedly ghosting Cavaliers’ championship reunion

Kyrie Irving offered a response to claims that he ghosted his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates at a recent championship reunion — sort of.

Irving posted a photo on Instagram Friday commemorating the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team. He did not otherwise acknowledge claims that he skipped a team reunion, writing that the only thing that mattered to him was that they had achieved success.

All for one. One for All,” Irving wrote. “WE completed the mission together as brothers, and that’s all that matters to me.”

According to JR Smith, Irving was invited to the recent team reunion, but he ghosted everyone. Irving’s post is not so much a denial as it is an effort not to fuel any more drama, no matter what the truth is.

Irving was one of the star players on that Cavaliers team and hit the three-pointer that ultimately won the championship in Game 7 against Golden State. One year later, however, he asked for a trade and fell out with the Cavaliers. While his issues at the time were with the franchise, there seems to be no love lost between him and his former teammates, either.