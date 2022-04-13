Kyrie Irving playing in playoffs while fasting for Ramadan

Kyrie Irving is playing in the playoffs on an empty stomach, but you wouldn’t know it by watching him.

Irving scored 34 points and had 12 assists while leading his Brooklyn Nets to a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 7-8 playoff matchup on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He shot 12/15 from the field and 7/7 from the line as part of his excellent shooting night.

Irving is playing on an empty stomach because he is currently fasting for Ramadan. Muslims who observe Ramadan go 29-30 days eating only after sundown and before the sun rises. This year, the practice will run through May 1.

Irving spoke in his postgame interview with TNT’s Jared Greenberg about playing during Ramadan.

"It's been ups and it's been downs, but we've stayed together."@KyrieIrving caught up with @JaredSGreenberg after the Nets clinched their spot in the #NBAPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/guRrqn6nj6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

“It’s a journey with God, and I’m not alone in this. We hold our prayers and meditation very sacred … so I’m walking with faith, and that’s all that matters. When I get a chance to do this in this type of arena … I’m humbled,” Irving said.

Irving is not the first NBA player to play during Ramadan. Hakeem Olajuwon famously used to play through the postseason with his Houston Rockets during Ramadan. More recently, Enes Kanter sought advice from Olajuwon on how to play while fasting.

Irving’s Nets have now secured the seven seed and will face the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports