Kyrie Irving still not returning, will ‘ramp up conditioning’

Kyrie Irving was cleared from his mandatory COVID-19 quarantine over the weekend, but the star point guard is still not ready to return to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have announced that Irving will not play in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, which marks his seventh straight missed game. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Irving continues to “ramp up his conditioning” and could play Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA and ordered to quarantine for five days after he attended a party without a mask on while away from the Nets. The quarantine period ended on Satuday, and it was initially reported that he would play that night.

Irving’s absence from the Nets has been for personal reasons. He still has not publicly commented on why he chose to take time off. Nets general manager Sean Marks indicated in some recent remarks (read them here) that the team doesn’t know why Irving has been out.