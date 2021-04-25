Report: Lakers to initiate contract extension talks with Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel won the NBA championship in his first season as the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach, and that likely is earning him some job security.

Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined ABC’s “NBA Countdown.” Woj reported that the Lakers plan to approach Vogel about a contract extension this offseason.

“The Lakers, I’m told, plan to initiate contract extension talks with Frank Vogel this offseason. Remember, he initially signed a 3-year deal as Lakers coach. Once this season’s over, they’re planning to start discussions on extending Vogel’s deal,” Woj reported.

Vogel is now in his second season with the team, and they have remained solid despite injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He only has one year left on his deal after this season, and the Lakers don’t want Vogel entering the season as a lame duck.

The 47-year-old coached Indiana for six seasons, Orlando for two, and is in his 10th season as an NBA head coach. He seems to have the backing of the Lakers’ biggest star, which is crucial.