Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard

February 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Darvin Ham smiling

Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham at a press conference during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player.

The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers, in return, would bring back former No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves.

If the trade were completed, Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Jazz would likely buy out Westbrook.

In essence, the three teams are swapping point guards, with Utah getting draft compensation for taking on Westbrook’s bloated contract. The Timberwolves are in need of a shakeup, and this would qualify as that.

This is certainly hugely interesting from the Lakers’ standpoint. He was the team’s top pick in the 2015 draft but never really settled in with the franchise. Part of that was down to him clashing with the team’s coaching staff at the time, but there was also the famous incident where Russell leaked a video of teammate Nick Young admitting to cheating on then-fiancee Iggy Azalea.

While virtually everyone involved has left the Lakers by now, Russell’s return might have a hint of awkwardness about it anyway. He could still be a good fit with the team if they can get a deal done, and it would finally solve the Lakers’ Westbrook issue, too.

