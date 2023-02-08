Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player.

The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers, in return, would bring back former No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves.

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

If the trade were completed, Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Jazz would likely buy out Westbrook.

In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2023

In essence, the three teams are swapping point guards, with Utah getting draft compensation for taking on Westbrook’s bloated contract. The Timberwolves are in need of a shakeup, and this would qualify as that.

This is certainly hugely interesting from the Lakers’ standpoint. He was the team’s top pick in the 2015 draft but never really settled in with the franchise. Part of that was down to him clashing with the team’s coaching staff at the time, but there was also the famous incident where Russell leaked a video of teammate Nick Young admitting to cheating on then-fiancee Iggy Azalea.

While virtually everyone involved has left the Lakers by now, Russell’s return might have a hint of awkwardness about it anyway. He could still be a good fit with the team if they can get a deal done, and it would finally solve the Lakers’ Westbrook issue, too.