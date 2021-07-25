Report: Lakers have explored trading Kyle Kuzma for Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to explore several avenues for adding a playmaker to their backcourt, and Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of the players they reportedly have an eye on.

The Lakers have discussed a potential trade with the Kings that would involve Hield and Kyle Kuzma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sacramento is one of several teams that have interest in Kuzma.

There has been talk of the Lakers having interest in Chris Paul, but Charania notes that they do not want to get hung up on an unrealistic pursuit of a star player. They don’t have nearly enough salary cap space to sign Paul, and the Phoenix Suns are not willing to work out a sign-and-trade with a Western Conference rival.

Hield is a solid scorer and facilitator who averaged 16.6 points per game this season. He’s also a career 40.6 percent 3-point shooter, so he could help spread things out for the Lakers.

If the Lakers do pull off a trade for a starting-caliber player, it seems like a given that Kuzma will be involved. The 6-foot-10 forward has not had a consistent role in L.A. since the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis. He recently indicated that he has been frustrated by that.

We know of at least two top free agents who may have interest in joining the Lakers, but a trade for a player like Hield could make a lot more sense for them.