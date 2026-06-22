Lakers facing serious ‘threat’ ahead of critical offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are under the microscope this offseason, and Luka Doncic appears to be the one looking through the ocular lens.

The Lakers are heading into a critical period ahead of Doncic’s third season in L.A. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the team was “on the clock” with Doncic at the end of last season, and his view of the team has not changed a year later.

Doncic is reportedly still assessing the Lakers’ chances to compete for a championship as he enters his prime. Should the team fail to surround him with the necessary pieces to compete, he is said to be ready to “look elsewhere” for that opportunity. The report added that there’s “an actual threat that he could have a wandering eye” should the Lakers not follow through on their promise of building a Purple and Gold contender around their Slovenian superstar.

Doncic has made his offseason wishlist known. The 6-time All-Star desperately wants “an A-list center” whom he could throw lobs to. He also wants the Lakers to add more shooters around him. With pressure mounting to keep Doncic happy, expect Rob Pelinka to work the phone lines extensively in the coming months.

The Lakers’ biggest advantage in keeping Doncic is financial. Los Angeles is the only team that will be able to offer Doncic a supermax deal worth over $400 million when he becomes extension-eligible in 2028.

But after Doncic just witnessed his former teammate Jalen Brunson win a championship after leaving over $100 million in guaranteed money on the negotiating table, there’s a world where he foregoes the money for a better shot at a title.