Luka Doncic has a free agency request for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have some big decisions to make this offseason, and superstar Luka Doncic isn’t hiding what he wants on this roster.

With free agency around the corner, Doncic revealed what he wants the Lakers to add.

“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic said during an interview with Gigantes del Basket during the Jordan Brand’s “The One” Madrid stop.

“I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters,” Doncic added. “And some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

The Lakers are facing a big decision regarding LeBron James , although it was reported that the two sides are negotiating ahead of the free agency period. LA also has to figure out whether or not they can afford to keep Austin Reaves , who is expected to get a massive offer sheet in free agency.

The Lakers’ postseason run came to an end with a 4-0 series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, although Doncic missed the entire playoff run due to an injury.

At the end of the day, LA would be wise to listen to Doncic’s request and put players around him that fit his desires, especially if James and Reaves don’t return in 2026.