Lakers linked to former teammate of the Ball brothers

After previously employing Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles Lakers could now be turning to one of Ball’s former high school teammates.

The Lakers are being linked this week in trade rumors to Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported during an appearance on the “Straight Fire” podcast that the Lakers made calls to the Hawks about Okongwu’s availability around the trade deadline in February. McMenamin further indicated that Okongwu remains a potential fit for the Lakers heading into the summer.

Okongwu, 24, is a bit undersized for a center at 6-foot-10. But he has superb defensive upside with his roughly 7-foot-2 wingspan and his impressive jumping ability. Okongwu also averaged 15.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over 31.2 minutes per game this year after displacing Hawks teammate Clint Capela in the starting lineup.

There are strong ties to the Los Angeles area for Okongwu as well. As a teenager, Okongwu played for Chino Hills High School alongside Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball. The quartet won a state title together as a part of a 35-0 season in 2015-16, quickly becoming one of the greatest shows in basketball with their up-tempo, deep-three-happy style of play.

Okongwu eventually led Chino Hills to two more state titles after the departure of the Ball brothers and was twice named Mr. California Basketball (in 2018 and 2019). From there, Okongwu played one collegiate season at USC (making First Team All-Pac-12) and then went with the No. 6 overall pick to the Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As for the Lakers, they badly need the size upgrade. They axed a trade for another Eastern Conference big man at the trade deadline, only to watch as their center duo of Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len became completely unplayable down the stretch of the playoffs. A move for Okongwu, who has three years and $48 million left on his contract, looks to be a real option on the table (though the Lakers likely won’t be parting with one notable piece for him).

