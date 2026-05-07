Paul George upsets 76ers teammate with a bad shot at end of Game 2 loss

Playoff P unfortunately struck again in Game 2.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George had an unflattering viral moment at the end of his team’s playoff game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. With 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., the 76ers had possession but were trailing the Knicks 107-102.

George took a dribble handoff from Philadelphia teammate VJ Edgecombe and immediately shot an ill-advised contested three-pointer. The attempt ended up airballing and effectively sealed the 76ers’ fate as they went on to lose 108-102 to fall into an 0-2 hole in the second round series.

As the two teams walked back up the floor after the dead ball, Philly guard Quentin Grimes was seen trading some heated words with George. Grimes was (understandably) upset with George’s shot selection there.

Here is the video of the full sequence.

Quentin Grimes COULDN'T BELIEVE Paul George chucked up an off balance airball with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/L3j5uIjUyA — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 7, 2026

The nine-time All-Star George was not entirely terrible on Wednesday, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 7/18 shooting. But moments like that (along with George’s drug suspension earlier in the year) illustrate why the 36-year-old has not at all lived up to the $212 million contract that the 76ers gave him a couple of years ago.