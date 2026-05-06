Chiney Ogwumike calls out LeBron James’ teammates after Game 1 loss to the Thunder

LeBron James needed help that didn’t arrive in Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers ’ second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Facing the reigning NBA champions and still without their highest-scoring weapon, the Lakers needed to rely heavily again on James in a series-opener in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

James responded to the challenge, but the same can’t be said about his teammates, who were called out by ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike while speaking to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after the game.

“This man[James] invests a million dollars in his body every year. The professionalism for him to show up and also capitalize on what the Thunder gave. I was thoroughly impressed with LeBron James ,” Ogwumike said before turning her attention to the other Lakers players

“Everyone else has to raise their game. The Deandre Aytons, the Rui Hachimuras, again, the Austin Reaves , those guys have to be top tier for them to have any sort of a chance.”

"I was thoroughly impressed with LeBron James. Everyone else has to raise their game." 🗣️



–@chiney on the Lakers' Game 1 loss to the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/3rwGFHW2bY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2026

The 41-year-old James led all scorers in the game with 27 points, shooting at an efficient 12/17 from the floor, while adding 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Hachimura provided 18 points for the Lakers, but Deandre Ayton , Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves combined for 30 points on a horrid 12/43 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Luke Kennard , who had his moments in the first round against the Houston Rockets , took just four shots and finished with 7 points.

The Lakers are clearly feeling the absence of Luka Doncic, who has yet to play in the playoffs because of a hamstring injury he suffered in an April 2 game against the Thunder.

James can’t carry the Lakers alone like he used to. In Game 2 on Thursday, the production from his supporting cast will once again be a major point of emphasis.