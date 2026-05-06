Fever rookie had an interesting comment about her head coach’s partner

Indiana Fever rookie Raven Johnson’s education in the pros is just beginning, but she’s already picking things up fast, even non-basketball-related ones.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star was recently asked what she’s learned so far from Fever head coach Stephanie White, and her answer caught many off guard.

“Oh, she’s funny,” Johnson responded, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old guard then turned her attention to White’s partner.

“Don’t tell her this, but her wife came to practice the other day, and I was like, ‘Dang! You got some taste!’ Johnson exclaimed.

It may not be common knowledge, but White is the partner of ESPN personality Lisa Salters, whom Johnson was referring to.

Johnson will be exposed to more personalities as she continues her WNBA journey following a successful college career.

After winning two national championships with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Johnson declared for the WNBA Draft and was selected 10th overall by the Indiana Fever, who are entering their second season under White. Johnson is expected to be a contributor right away for Indiana, which went 24-20 in the 2025 season.

The Fever won two of their three preseason games and will start their 2026 campaign on Saturday against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.