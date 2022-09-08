Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore.

On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.

“Based on the executives I’m talking to, they believe that the Lakers have come to the conclusion that they’re not going to trade Westbrook now, because they don’t like any of their offers and they’re going to try and make the best of it and see what happens.” ⁃ Brian Windhorst https://t.co/nlYwBm4Ldj — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) September 8, 2022

That does not mean the Lakers won’t change their minds. If the right offer came along, they would almost certainly be willing to deal Westbrook. The problem to this point has been that rival teams want L.A. to include at least one first-round draft pick in any potential trade for Westbrook and his $47 million salary. Obviously, the Lakers would rather ride it out with the 33-year-old than pay that much just to unload him.

Ham has consistently said he is looking forward to working with Westbrook. Many felt the Lakers’ decision to acquire Patrick Beverley via trade signaled the unofficial end to Westbrook’s time in L.A. However, a video of an exchange between the two players this week made it seem like they are prepared to share the floor together. It sounds like they may have to do that, at least at the start of the 2022-23 season.