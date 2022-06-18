Report: Lakers reuniting LeBron James with ex-Cleveland coach

LeBron James already got a chance to run it back with JR Smith and Dion Waiters in 2020. Now the Los Angeles Lakers will be feeling like James’ Cleveland Cavaliers of old in a different way.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to be an assistant under new head coach Darvin Ham. Wojnarowski adds that Ham recruited Jent over the course of the past week to lead his coaching staff.

The 52-year-old Jent had served as an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2006 to 2011. There he also worked as James’ personal shooting coach, helping James develop a three-point shot and hit on a still career-high 78.0 percent from the free throw line in the 2008-09 season.

The first-year head coach Ham got rid of some notable Lakers assistants upon his arrival. Now it appears that Ham will be relying on Jent, the former James coach, as the right-hand man next season.