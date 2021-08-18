LaMelo Ball clarifies his comments about school

LaMelo Ball is making clear that what worked for him will not necessarily work for everybody.

The Charlotte Hornets guard clarified some comments he made earlier this week where he expressed zero regrets for his decision to skip college. Ball had questioned the value of school, saying, “What the f— is school?”

In a series of posts to his Instagram Story, Ball explained that he was only referring to his personal situation.

“Let me rephrase … school not for EVERYBODY,” wrote the 19-year-old. “Now if you wanna be a doctor … BETTA TAKE THT A– TO SCOO.”

“So please don’t b going to ya mommas talkin bout some ion wanna do school ‘melo said u don’t need it'” Ball added. “When u not like tht and not all the way invested in ya PLAN A which in my case was the (league).”

Ball had a rather unique journey to get to the NBA, making multiple stops both overseas and domestically before getting drafted. What’s more is that an infinitesimally small number of teenagers possess his basketball talent. That means that the rest of the population definitely should not even try to imitate Ball, as he admits.