Report: LaMelo Ball withdraws from rest of NBA Combine

September 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

LaMelo Ball has apparently shown NBA teams all he intends to show them.

According to Jeremy Woo of SI.com, Ball has withdrawn from the remainder of the NBA Combine and will not do any interviews with teams.

Bear in mind that this doesn’t necessarily mean Ball won’t be talking to any more teams. The league will still allow teams to conduct their own private pre-draft interviews, so anybody who hasn’t spoken to Ball yet will get their chance.

Ultimately, Ball’s draft destination may already be decided. Perhaps that’s playing into his thinking as he skips the rest of the event.

