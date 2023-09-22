LaVar Ball mocked over his ridiculously expensive exercise equipment

LaVar Ball has never been afraid to talk big. Perhaps he should make an exception for his latest business venture.

The Big Baller Brand founder has recently been promoting his company’s latest product: Big Baller Brand exercise equipment.

In the promotional video making the rounds on social media, Ball was seen touting a flimsy-looking 3-piece set consisting of a pull-up bar, push-up bar, and dip bar for a whopping $1,850. Ball spoke while his middle son LiAngelo was seen testing out the pull-up bar in the background.

Lavar Ball is now selling Big Baller Brand exercise equipment. First up, pull up bars for $1850 pic.twitter.com/jqG6wedylX — Troydan (@Troydan) September 20, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the response to the Ball’s sales pitch was not overly positive.

Lavar Ball is the most shameless salesman in human history — GOAT James👑🐐 (@BronToAD) September 20, 2023

Big baller brand trying to make a comeback pic.twitter.com/Cj45IxJf15 — Carter🐐⛈️❤️‍🔥 (@CarterAntFan) September 20, 2023

Ain’t nobody buying that 3 scraps of metal for $1850🤣 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) September 20, 2023

One user even responded with images of a similar product listed on Amazon that costs 96% less.

It’s not the first time the Ball patriarch was roasted for trying to sell overpriced products. But given how cruddy the exercise materials looked in the video compared to the price tag, this latest attempt may be Ball’s most ambitious swindle yet.