LaVar Ball mocked over his ridiculously expensive exercise equipment

September 21, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
LaVar Ball selling Big Baller Brand exercise equipment

LaVar Ball has never been afraid to talk big. Perhaps he should make an exception for his latest business venture.

The Big Baller Brand founder has recently been promoting his company’s latest product: Big Baller Brand exercise equipment.

In the promotional video making the rounds on social media, Ball was seen touting a flimsy-looking 3-piece set consisting of a pull-up bar, push-up bar, and dip bar for a whopping $1,850. Ball spoke while his middle son LiAngelo was seen testing out the pull-up bar in the background.

Unsurprisingly, the response to the Ball’s sales pitch was not overly positive.

One user even responded with images of a similar product listed on Amazon that costs 96% less.

It’s not the first time the Ball patriarch was roasted for trying to sell overpriced products. But given how cruddy the exercise materials looked in the video compared to the price tag, this latest attempt may be Ball’s most ambitious swindle yet.

LaVar Ball
