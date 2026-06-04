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Steph Curry will reportedly try to recruit LeBron James to Warriors

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LeBron James looks on
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) smiles after he dunked the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims Steph Curry is planning to try and recruit LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors intend to pursue James this offseason, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The pursuit is expected to be serious enough that Curry intends to meet with James and try to sell him on joining Golden State.

This is not the first time we have heard that the Warriors want to try and pursue James. There have even been claims that the team has tried in vain to trade for him.

Earlier this season, it was reported that James was not interested in this scenario. Perhaps that has changed, or maybe he would just meet with Curry as a courtesy.

The Warriors are reluctant to give up on winning a championship as long as Curry remains active and playing at a high level. Trying to pair him up with James for what would essentially be a last-gasp pursuit of a title would be bold and risky, but no doubt very interesting.

One big question is how the Warriors would make this work, even if James does want to team up. There are no indications that James would take a big discount to do it, but it may remain a story worth watching.

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