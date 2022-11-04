LeBron James has interesting message for former Lakers teammate

LeBron James is once again taking part in one of his favorite pastimes — cooking up drama online.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted a cryptic message on Thursday that read, “Appreciate people while they are here.”

That led to an interesting response from James, Kuzma’s former teammate. James replied to Kuzma’s tweet by writing, “Unfortunately they won’t my brother! You know how it goes. [facepalm emoji]. Miss you bro!”

Kuzma was teammates with James on the Lakers for three seasons from 2018 to 2021 (including their NBA championship win in 2020). But Kuzma was part of the package that the Lakers sent to the Wizards in the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade. Though Westbrook has played well off the bench for the Lakers over the last two games (both wins for the purple and gold), perhaps James is missing Kuzma on his team right about now.

Then again, maybe James meant that he himself feels underappreciated. The four-time NBA champion expressed a similar sentiment in another curious social media post a few days ago.