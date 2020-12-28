LeBron James, wife lash out over Bronny James-Larsa Pippen story

Larsa Pippen has been involved in plenty of drama within the NBA community in recent months, but LeBron James and his wife Savannah want their son to be left out of it.

A story from Black Sports Online over the weekend called attention to Bronny James, LeBron’s and Savannah’s 16-year-old son, liking one of Pippen’s photos on Instagram. The story has since been edited or removed, but it did not sit well with any of the parties who were mentioned. Savannah unloaded on her Instagram story.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s— y’all talking about,” she wrote. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bulls— needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron then re-posted what his wife wrote and added some of his own commentary.

“Uh-oh y’all f—ed with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute!” LeBron wrote.

Bronny and Pippen also shot back. Pippen threatened to “sue the f— out of” BSO in a tweet and accused the site of publishing “disgusting lies.” Bronny called the story “childish.”

Bronny responds about the like on Larsa’s picture pic.twitter.com/cQHhNHGCkV — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 27, 2020

Pippen, the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, was at the center of some NBA drama recently when she was spotted holding hands with Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley. Beasley is married, but his wife has filed for divorce. More allegations have since surfaced that Beasley was involved with a third woman, and a leaked email chain seemed to confirm that.

Bronny James plays at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s considered one of the top recruiting prospects for the Class of 2023.