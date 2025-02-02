LeBron James’ old social media post about Luka Doncic goes viral

LeBron James will probably need some time to process the stunning trade that the Los Angeles Lakers completed on Saturday night, but one thing is for certain — he is a fan of his newest teammate.

The Lakers have acquired Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis as part of a three-team blockbuster deal. According to one report, the trade was as much of a shock to the players involved as it was to fans and the media.

LeBron had no idea it was coming, either. The Lakers reportedly did not consult him before agreeing to the trade. Perhaps they knew King James would be in favor of playing alongside Doncic given some of the things LeBron has said about Luka in the past.

Back in May of 2022, LeBron was asked by a follower if the four-time NBA champion had a favorite player under the age of 25. James replied and said that Doncic is his favorite player in general:

LeBron is a BIG Luka guy 🪄 pic.twitter.com/wmdyeJSBaQ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 17, 2022

It is also worth noting that reports are trickling out that LeBron had grown frustrated with Davis. Though, James had a very blunt response to one of those rumors early Sunday morning.

The Lakers likely view Doncic, who is 25, as a player who can become their franchise cornerstone after the 40-year-old LeBron retires. In the meantime, LeBron and one of his favorite NBA players will have a chance to contend for a championship together.