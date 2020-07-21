Skip to main content
pixel 1
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020#poundit
pixel 1

Lou Williams boasts about Clippers’ loaded team

July 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lou Williams

Lou Williams is feeling pretty good about his Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams boasted on Twitter Tuesday about his team with seemingly a rhetorical question about whether there’s ever been a team that has two superstars and two players who average over 18 points per game off the bench.

The superstars on the Clippers are reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The players averaging over 18 points per game off the bench are Williams (18.7) and Montrezl Harrell (18.6).

Even Harrell got in on the fun.

The Clippers have the star power and the depth. That’s why they are viewed as one of the best contenders to win the championship this year.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus