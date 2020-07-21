Lou Williams boasts about Clippers’ loaded team

Lou Williams is feeling pretty good about his Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams boasted on Twitter Tuesday about his team with seemingly a rhetorical question about whether there’s ever been a team that has two superstars and two players who average over 18 points per game off the bench.

Question: has there ever been two guys averaging 18+ off the bench on the same team? with two superstars on that team as well? — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 22, 2020

The superstars on the Clippers are reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The players averaging over 18 points per game off the bench are Williams (18.7) and Montrezl Harrell (18.6).

Even Harrell got in on the fun.

Asking for a friend ? https://t.co/WCsiY6FTAz — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 22, 2020

The Clippers have the star power and the depth. That’s why they are viewed as one of the best contenders to win the championship this year.