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Fans calling Deandre Ayton the ‘worst player ever’ after embarrassing Game 3 sequence

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Deandre Ayton playing for the Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton’s popularity rating among Los Angeles Lakers fans has hit rock bottom.

The Lakers were desperately looking to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole against the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. But Ayton did not get the memo on Saturday as he took the court for the do-or-die game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

One sequence in particular stood out so much that the announcers felt the need to call out Ayton. With the Lakers needing a stop early in the fourth quarter, the former No. 1 pick played some of the laziest defense and board work imaginable.

Ayton couldn’t grab the defensive rebound over 6’4″ guard Ajay Mitchell, who tapped it back out for OKC to secure an offensive rebound.

Mitchell missed an open three-pointer, but Ayton was out of position again. He ended up fouling Isaiah Hartenstein to compensate for getting beaten to the spot. Ayton gave up yet another offensive rebound to Mitchell off a Chet Holmgren miss.

The coup de grâce came as Mitchell got Ayton switched onto him on a pick-and-roll. The shifty guard got all the way to the rim, and instead of sliding his feet to keep up, Ayton fouled him for an And-1.

Ayton wasn’t making it up on the other end, either. Watch the man stop short of a dunk, airball a floater, then miss the putback.

Fans were quick to pile on Ayton for his lackadaisical play.

The Arizona alum finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds across 23 minutes of play. Only one of those boards came on the defensive glass, as five different Thunder players got multiple offensive rebounds in a 131-108 OKC victory.

Ayton wasn’t the only reason the Lakers lost Game 3. The continued absence of Luka Doncic was a much bigger factor, aside from the Thunder just being a buzzsaw on both ends of the floor. But Ayton certainly didn’t help the Lakers get any shot at an upset on Saturday night.

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