Luka Doncic was not happy with Kristaps Porzingis over strip club visit

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been teammates the last two seasons, and the two apparently have some issues.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a radio interview in April that Doncic and Porzingis get along fine on the court but have different interests off of it. Porzingis denied having any issues with Doncic. But apparently Luka had some problems recently.

Porzingis was fined $50,000 by the NBA for attending an unspecified type of club on May 23. That apparently was a visit to a Los Angeles strip club during the Mavericks’ playoff series with the Clippers.

Mavs insider Mike Fisher says Doncic was bothered by Porzingis’ violation.

Remember when Porzingis broke the rules and snuck off to an L.A. strip club during the playoffs? The Mavs pretended to laugh it off; privately, Doncic wasn’t chuckling. — fishsports (@fishsports) June 27, 2021

Fisher added that some Mavericks players find Porzingis’ behavior to be unprofessional too frequently.

The ramifications are that KP has teammates who think his behavior is, too often, unprofessional. https://t.co/dMGoWiWrSa — fishsports (@fishsports) June 27, 2021

Porzingis is only 25 but has been in the league since 2015. He has made one All-Star team but been bothered by injuries during his career. The Mavericks were hoping that acquiring him would give them a lethal pairing with Doncic. So far, that hasn’t quite worked out as hoped.