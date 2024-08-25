 Skip to main content
Fans said the same thing about Luka Doncic in the celebrity game

August 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Luka Doncic dribbling

Fans were saying the same thing after watching a clip of Luka Doncic during a celebrity exhibition contest on Saturday.

Doncic played in the “Night of the Dragon” exhibition contest at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Saturday. The Dallas Mavericks shared video clips of the game, and one particular clip caught the attention of fans.

In the video clip, Doncic was seen going down the court slowly.

The way Doncic moved slowly and knocked aside a defender contributed to the perception that he has once again gained weight.

Everyone was saying the same thing about Doncic.

Doncic’s playing condition has long been a topic of discussion. He has admitted to coming into seasons not in great shape. But if you watch a different video from that game, you’ll see that Doncic did not look so bad.

