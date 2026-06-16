Magic Johnson delivers a special message for Josh Hart after NBA Finals

Magic Johnson knows that there is Los Angeles Lakers DNA embedded in the New York Knicks ’ 2026 NBA championship.

In his congratulatory message to the Knicks following the 2026 NBA Finals between New York and the San Antonio Spurs , the five-time NBA champion highlighted the key roles of Jalen Brunson , Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby , Mikal Bridges , and Josh Hart in ensuring the franchise’s five-decade title drought ended this year.

“Congratulations to all of the [Knicks] players on winning an NBA World Championship! A special shoutout to the Knicks starting five: Finals MVP Jalen Brunson , Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby , Mikal Bridges , and Josh Hart ,” the Basketball Hall of Famer posted on X.

The three-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player then gave a special shoutout to Hart, reminding everyone about the former Villanova Wildcats star’s Lakers background.

“Btw, Josh is one of the players I drafted in the first round when I was President of the Lakers, and he’s one of my favorite players because of how he impacts winning without having to score a point!” the 66-year-old Johnson added.

Hart was selected by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft before they traded him to the Lakers with Thomas Bryant in exchange for Tony Bradley .

He has come a long way from that, having also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers before finding a home with the Knicks, who reunited him with his former Wildcats teammates, Hart and Bridges, and eventually winning an NBA title in his ninth season in the league.