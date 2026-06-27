Magic release former top 10 draft pick

The Orlando Magic are moving on from a former top 10 draft pick.

The Magic released forward Jonathan Isaac , according to multiple reports. The move will save Orlando $6.5 million against the salary cap, with only $8 million of his $14 million salary for next year guaranteed.

Jonathan Isaac was guaranteed $8 million of his $14.5 million salary for the 2026-27 season. The following two seasons on his deal were non-guaranteed. The 28-year-old, 6-foot-10 forward now becomes an unrestricted free agent. https://t.co/6clP9WqdNc — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 27, 2026

The Magic made Isaac the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and the athletic forward looked to be on the fast track to stardom early in his career. A devastating 2020 knee injury changed the trajectory of that career, however, and he has never fully established himself since.

Reports indicate the Magic are not using a stretch provision on the $8 million they owe Isaac, so they can theoretically re-sign him if they want to.

Orlando was able to get out from under the Isaac contract in large part because of his inability to stay healthy. The 28-year-old should still draw plenty of interest, but likely as a rotation player.