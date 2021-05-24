Malik Beasley publicly apologizes to wife for Larsa Pippen drama

Malik Beasley and his wife Montana Yao have been going through divorce proceedings since late last year, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star is now asking for forgiveness.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday night, Beasley apologized to Yao for “putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.” While he did not mention Larsa Pippen by name, it is obvious the 24-year-old was referring to his relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. Beasley says he was the one who ended the relationship and he is now “trying to grow individually and grow a family.” He shared a photo of him, Yao and the couple’s son Makai.

Yao filed for divorce from Beasley in December, which was just nine months after the two got married. The filing came shortly after photos were published that showed Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen in public.

Pippen insisted back in February that her fling with Beasley had nothing to do with the divorce and that he and Yao were already having issues.

When you take into account one of the most recent developments we heard in Beasley’s divorce case, it is somewhat surprising that he has apologized and is looking to reconcile.

Beasley averaged 19.6 points per game in 37 games with the Timberwolves this season. Minnesota acquired him in a trade with the Denver Nuggets last year.