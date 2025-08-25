Another contender emerges as potential suitor for Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley is the belle of the ball right now, with contending teams lining up to sign him for cheap.

Beasley was cleared of wrongdoing on Friday after being the subject of a federal investigation that examined allegations related to gambling on NBA games and player prop bets.

On Saturday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that the New York Knicks were interested in Beasley’s services. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Sunday listed another Eastern Conference contender as a potential Malik Beasley suitor: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per the report, both the Knicks and the Cavaliers have “checked in on” Beasley. The two teams have the highest payrolls in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. Both teams can only offer Beasley a minimum salary, which would be a huge pay cut compared to what the veteran sharpshooter was projected to make before the federal investigation.

The Knicks and Cavaliers have checked in on Malik Beasley, sources told @hoopshype. Knicks executive Gersson Rosas signed Beasley to a four-year, $60M deal with the Timberwolves. Knicks and Cavs have minimum deals to offer. Beasley is no longer a target of a federal investigation — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 24, 2025

Beasley was expected to receive a massive payday after a career year for the Detroit Pistons last season. He averaged 16.3 points and 3.9 made three-pointers per game on a stellar 41.6% clip from deep. He finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

The Florida State alum would have also likely been the league leader in three-pointers made with 319 had he not challenged Anthony Edwards to surpass him before the final day of the 2024-25 regular season.

With the investigation hurting Beasley’s reputation for the moment, he may need to prove himself again on a one-year deal before he cashes in on his next long-term contract. The Knicks and Cavaliers are hoping to be the teams to help Beasley get there.