Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Another contender emerges as potential suitor for Malik Beasley

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Malik Beasley in a warmup
Feb 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley (25) before the game against the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Beasley is the belle of the ball right now, with contending teams lining up to sign him for cheap.

Beasley was cleared of wrongdoing on Friday after being the subject of a federal investigation that examined allegations related to gambling on NBA games and player prop bets.

On Saturday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that the New York Knicks were interested in Beasley’s services. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Sunday listed another Eastern Conference contender as a potential Malik Beasley suitor: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per the report, both the Knicks and the Cavaliers have “checked in on” Beasley. The two teams have the highest payrolls in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. Both teams can only offer Beasley a minimum salary, which would be a huge pay cut compared to what the veteran sharpshooter was projected to make before the federal investigation.

Beasley was expected to receive a massive payday after a career year for the Detroit Pistons last season. He averaged 16.3 points and 3.9 made three-pointers per game on a stellar 41.6% clip from deep. He finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

The Florida State alum would have also likely been the league leader in three-pointers made with 319 had he not challenged Anthony Edwards to surpass him before the final day of the 2024-25 regular season.

With the investigation hurting Beasley’s reputation for the moment, he may need to prove himself again on a one-year deal before he cashes in on his next long-term contract. The Knicks and Cavaliers are hoping to be the teams to help Beasley get there.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!