Referee Marc Davis explains controversial backcourt call that cost Celtics

The Boston Celtics were victims of a controversial call down the stretch in Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, with a backcourt violation costing them an important possession late in the game.

Leading by three with about 20 seconds left, the Celtics were called for the violation when Jayson Tatum threw the ball to Gordon Hayward while crossing the timeline. Many felt that Hayward caught the pass in the frontcourt, which should not have been a violation.

Ok. Taking a serious look at this terrible backcourt call. Tatum: jumps into air and passes ball before he crosses half court. Hayward: Catches ball in the front court. Play: backcourt violation, no review allowed. NBA refs need to do better. pic.twitter.com/QDtZOW1wIm — SAVAGE BOSTON (@SavageBoston) August 2, 2020

This was called a backcourt violation late in the Celtics/Blazers game pic.twitter.com/qJ5II6fbJ5 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) August 2, 2020

Crew chief Marc Davis told ESPN pool reporter Andrew Lopez that the call was correct, as the ball broke the plane of the frontcourt while being passed by Tatum and was caught by Hayward with his back foot in the backcourt.

NBA referee Marc Davis comments to a pool reporter after today's game between the Celtics and Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/PDkPZ3Kskx — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) August 2, 2020

The major point is that it matters where the ball is when Tatum is passing it, not the player. In this instance, though Tatum began the jump pass in the backcourt, the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line, and Hayward caught the pass with his foot behind it.

In the end, it didn’t impact the final outcome, as the Celtics held on to win 128-124.