Marcus Morris fined $35K for foul on Luka Doncic that led to ejection

September 2, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Marcus Morris was ejected from Game 6 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for a hard foul on Luka Doncic, and the play has also resulted in a fine.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Morris has been fined $35,000 for “recklessly striking” Doncic. The league took into consideration that Morris has been disciplined for on-court altercations in the past.

Morris was given a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Doncic above the shoulders on a play near the basket. It’s possible he would not have been ejected if not for an incident earlier in the series in which he stepped on Doncic’s ankle.

Doncic said after Game 6 that he believed Morris was intentionally trying to injure him, especially after what happened in Game 5. Morris responded by mocking Doncic on social media.

