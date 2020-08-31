Marcus Morris mocks Luka Doncic for complaining about hard foul

Luka Doncic feels he was targeted by Marcus Morris during the first-round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. This probably won’t surprise you, but Morris doesn’t seem to care.

Morris was ejected from Game 6 on Sunday for a hard foul on Doncic. That was the second incident between the two players in the series, as Morris also stepped on Doncic’s ankle during Game 5. After the Clippers eliminated the Mavs, Doncic said he believed Morris was intentionally trying to injure him.

Morris responded to Doncic on Instagram by telling the Mavericks star to “cry me a river.”

Marcus Morris responded to Luka on our IG. pic.twitter.com/DZbA8anSB4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

Morris told reporters after the game that it was a hard-fought series. He also indicated that he believed the officials viewed his foul on Doncic differently from some of the other hard fouls.

Marcus Morris Sr. tells our @kylegoon what happened in the play that led to his ejection: pic.twitter.com/ssBYxWXjAb — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) August 30, 2020

The officials probably did treat Morris’ foul differently given the incident in the previous game. You can see the play here to judge whether you think it was intentional, but it certainly lost Morris the benefit of the doubt.