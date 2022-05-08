 Skip to main content
Marcus Smart, Celtics upset over foul call late in Game 3

May 7, 2022
by Larry Brown
Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics lost a close game to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, and one play seemed to bother them more than others after the loss.

Smart was fouled with just under five seconds remaining and his Celtics down 103-100 to the Bucks. The officials said it was a non-shooting foul, which gave Smart two free throws rather than three. Because he only had two free throws, Smart missed the second one intentionally to give his team a chance at a tie (they nearly tied it too).

Here is the play:

The officials undoubtedly got the call right. You have to be a desperate Celtics player or fan to think a shooting foul should have been called in that situation. Milwaukee fouled Smart well before he even tried to shoot the ball.

The Celtics are desperate, so it’s no surprise both Smart and Celtics coach Ime Udoka thought the officials made a bad call.

The Celtics are really reaching if they think that was a bad call.

